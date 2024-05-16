Mahua Moitra to EC: Here's voter turnout data for my constituency, why are you not able to give this?

The delay in disclosing voter turnout data by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has forced the Opposition to cast aspersions on the effectiveness of the poll monitoring body in the world's largest democracy.

This comes amid a "lack of urgency" shown by the ECI in taking action against "blatantly communal and casteist" statements made by BJP leaders, as alleged by the Opposition, leading to questions being raised over the integrity of the constitutional body.

Amid arguments and counter-arguments between the Opposition and the Commission, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has knocked at the doors of the Supreme Court, seeking to direct the Commission to publish the absolute numbers of votes polled immediately. The top court will hear ADR's plea on May 17.

Against this backdrop, TMC leader and Lok Sabha candidate for Bengal's Krishnanagar constituency, Mahua Moitra, took to the platform X with a message drawing attention of the Commission over how she was able to compile the number of voters in her constituency within 24 hours of polling.

The message read: "Attention @ECISVEEP - here is data for my constituency with number of voters compiled within 24 hrs of polling. Why are you not able to give this for 4 phases?"

Sam Pitroda responded to the post saying, "This is what every candidate must do."