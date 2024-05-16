Minister’s ‘style of talking’ spoiled our thousands of votes: Assam BJP MLA

GUWAHATI: An MLA of ruling BJP in Assam claimed the party’s thousands of Lok Sabha election votes were “spoiled” due to a minister’s style of talking.

Mrinal Saikia, the Khumtai MLA, requested Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ask the BJP minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, not to talk about party matters in public.

“Respected HCM @himantabiswa sir, pl tell @jayanta_malla to keep his mouth shut about party affairs. He should realise by now that his style of talking has already spoiled thousands of @bjp4assam votes in this #election2024,” Saikia wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The MLA made the statement in the context of Baruah’s certain remarks against some BJP old guards.

In a veiled attack, Baruah stated what matters the most is one’s dedication to the party – how much time one gives to it.