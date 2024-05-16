Mumbai hoarding collapse: Ad firm director arrested, toll up to 16

MUMBAI: An absconding director of the advertising firm which installed the collapsed hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar was arrested on Thursday from Rajasthan, while the death toll in the crash mounted to 16 after bodies of a former GM of Mumbai airport ATC and his wife were retrieved from the wreckage, officials said.

Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency behind the massive billboard that crashed onto a petrol pump in suburban Ghatkopar on Monday evening during sudden dusty winds and unseasonal rains, was arrested from Udaipur, a police official said.

A team of the Mumbai police's crime branch apprehended Bhinde, who was on the run after the tragedy three days ago, he said.

The search and rescue operation at the hoarding collapse site was called off at around 10 am on Thursday, an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said, hours after two more bodies were retrieved from the mangled metal wreckage.

The bodies, taken out from the debris shortly after midnight on Wednesday, were later identified as those of former general manager (GM) of Mumbai ATC Manoj Chansoria (60) and his wife Anita (59).

They were missing since Monday evening when they left for Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh from the ATC guest house in western Mumbai in a car.

The 120 feet x 120 feet billboard, which crashed during dusty winds and rains, was illegally installed and it stood on a piece of land in possession of the Government Railway Police (GRP), according to officials.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the bodies of Chansoria and his wife were in a decomposed state and taken to the nearby civic-run Rajawadi Hospital around 1 am.