Southwest monsoon arrival on May 31, says IMD

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that the southwest monsoon will set in a day earlier over Kerala, which would give respite from scorching heat wave over the southern peninsula.

This year, the southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 31, with a model error of ±4 days.

The normal date of southwest monsoon arrival over the Kerala coast is June 1. However, in 2022, the southwest monsoon hit the Kerala coast on 29 May though the IMD termed it as near normal arrival.

“This is not early,” said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General Meteorology, IMD.

“It’s a near-normal date, as the normal date for the onset of monsoon over Kerala is 1 June,” he further said.

IMD, in its statement, said the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Nicobar Islands around May 19.

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala. It is an important indicator characterising the transition from hot and dry season to a rainy season.

As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas.

“A robust development of the cross-equatorial monsoon flow after May 20,” said Dr Akshay Deoras, a Research Scientist at the National Centre for Atmospheric Science & Dept. of Meteorology, University of Reading, UK who tracks Indian monsoon.