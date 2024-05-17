Angry crowd sets Patna school on fire after three-year-old found dead on premises

PATNA: An angry crowd set a school on fire on Friday morning after the body of a student was found inside a tank inside the school premises in Bihar's capital city Patna, police said.

According to the sources, the incident took place in the Ramjichak area under Digha police. Angry locals blocked roads and set the school on fire.

The deceased child, aged around three, had gone to school, where he used to take tuition after school hours and when he failed to return home by evening, family members started looking for him. His body was retrieved from inside a tank on the school premises at 3 am today, the police added.