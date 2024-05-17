CWRC says no to release of backlog deficit water to Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Thursday rejected the demand of Tamil Nadu to direct Karnataka to release backlog deficit water in environmental flow and ensure no further deficit in environmental flow of Cauvery river to the state.

The committee ordered the states to give priority to their drinking water requirement.Heavy rainfall in Cauvery basin due to pre-monsoon showers over the last few days has eased the water stress in the riparian states. The interstate point at Biligundulu, which has been receiving barely 150 cusecs of water per day, has been receiving around 1,100 cusecs of water per day over the past five days.

“Both states have enough water in their respective reservoirs to meet its drinking water requirements,” Vineet Gupta, chairman of CWRC, told TNIE after chairing the committee’s 96th meeting. The committee ordered to Karnataka maintain environmental flow as per final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) modified by the Supreme Court.

As per CWDT, Karnataka needs to ensure environmental flows at Biligundulu by releasing around 1,000 cusecs per day from February to May. However, the CWDT award is for a normal year and not for a distressed year like 2023-24. In its submission to CWRC, TN reiterates its demand for a scientific formula to share water in distress years.

Govt denies allegations made by Tamil daily

Chennai: The state government on Thursday denied the allegation that water resources officials have been directed not to attend meetings of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee in person, and should be done online only. “The news published in a Tamil daily is false. The government did not issue any such order,” a release stated. It also explained officials have been taking part in the meetingswithout fail. Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran have condemned the DMK government for ‘directing’ officials to attend the meetings online.