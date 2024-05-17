Hate Speech case: SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order staying probe against Tejasvi Surya

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed by Campaign Against Hate Speech (CAHS) challenging an order passed by the Karnataka High Court which stayed the investigation against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in a hate speech case.

A two-judge bench of the top court led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta refused to entertain the plea filed by the petitioner.

"Sorry, we are not inclined to entertain your plea. If you want to withdraw your plea, then you can do so," the bench said.



The petitioner then accordingly, withdrew its petition from the SC. The apex court granted the petitioner the liberty to move the High Court seeking modification of the order.

Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed further investigation in an FIR registered against MP Tejasvi Surya under Sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and others) and 295-A (punishment for the deliberate and malicious acts, that are intended to outrage religious feelings of any clas of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and certain Section of the Representation of People (RP) Act, for allegedly posting objectionable tweets.