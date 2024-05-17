Indian Railway parcel offices bid adieu to British-era weighing scales

TIRUCHY: Several passengers at Tiruchy railway junction on Wednesday travelled back in time as they were greeted by the presence of several British-era weighing scales, bearing the Royal emblem, lined up at the parcel office. The scales, which were made more than a century ago by Liverpool-based Henry Pooley & Son Limited and put in use by Indian Railway’s parcel offices, were among the many that were waiting to be sent to stock houses at different locations.

Gopinathan K, who travels frequently by train, was among those who spotted the weighing scales.

“When I went through the door next to the parcel office to enter the station on Wednesday, I spotted the weighing scales. Their shape and antique appearance drew my attention. I examined them closely to notice the Royal emblem of Lion and Unicorn on it. The workers placing the scales in front of the parcel office said that they arrived from various railway stations. We would like to see some of these scales sent to railway museums,” he said.