Uddhav faces tough test in old Maharashtra bastion

He said BJP’s move to take Raj help could backfire. “Most North Indians in Mumbai are pro-BJP but they do not like BJP aligning with Raj. The reason is MNS workers assaulted North Indians alleging that they were snatching jobs of Marathis and encroaching on their land. Modi and Raj are scheduled to address a joint rally on May 17 at Shivaji Park.

In Mumbai, Marathis are around 28 to 30% while Muslims and Christian are more than 18%. If Uddhav is able to get a majority of M2, then he is close to victory and is winning as many seats as he the previous Lok Sabha elections.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is also trying to give Marathi-versus-Gujarati colour so that they can consolidate Marathi vote bank against the BJP. Two recent incidents added fire to a simmering incident in Mumbai.

In a Mumbai suburb of Ghatkopar, a Gujarati-dominated housing society blocked the entry of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers for campaigning though they had permission from the authority. The Shiv Sena (UBT) sprang into action alleging Marathis were not allowed in Mumbai. The incident also heightened the feeling of insecurity among the Marathis. Besides, one of the Girgaum-based firms issued an advertisement asking the Marathis not to apply. This ad also caused a flutter in political and Marathi circles over how such an issue could be raised through advertisements in Mumbai.