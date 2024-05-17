Manipur group says PM’s free rice not reaching poor in 2 hill districts, blames black marketing

GUWAHATI: A people’s rights group in Manipur alleged rice given for free to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is not reaching the beneficiaries in two tribal districts due to black marketing.

The Movement for People’s Rights Forum, Manipur, alleged a nexus between some officials of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and a few transport contractors who has reportedly paralysed the monthly rice distribution system in Noney and Tamenglong districts.

It sought Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s immediate intervention to give relief to people affected by black marketing.

The Centre had decided to continue with the scheme for five years from January 1, 2024, for the benefit of about 81.35 crore beneficiaries.

“This is a historic decision that places the PMGKAY amongst the world’s biggest social welfare schemes aimed at ensuring food and nutrition security. Likewise, several schemes have been initiated in Manipur with an aim to bring prosperity and development, along with the noble idea to bridge the gap between the hills and the valley,” the forum said in a statement.