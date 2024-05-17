Modi’s ‘Babbua’ & new ‘Bua’ jibe at Akhilesh and Mamata

LUCKNOW: In a whirlwind election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Opposition bloc on multiple issues, ranging from appeasement politics, pseudo-secularism, dynastic politics, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and “vote jihad,” while addressing four poll rallies in Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Bhadohi, and Pratapgarh in UP on Thursday.
Unleashing a blistering attack on the opposition alliance in Bhadohi, the carpet hub of UP, the PM accused the INDI Alliance partners of conducting an experiment of practicing Mamata Banerjee’s TMC style of politics in Uttar Pradesh.
“It (TMC politics) is nothing but a ‘Zehrila teer’ (poisonous arrow) of communal appeasement aimed at carrying out ‘vote jihad’. TMC politics is all about killing Hindus, atrocities on Dalits and tribals, calling the Ram temple impure, banning Ram Navami celebrations, and patronizing Bangladeshi infiltrators,” said the PM in Bhadohi, where TMC has fielded Lalitesh Pati Tripathi as the INDI Alliance candidate.
Throughout his discourse, the PM claimed that the ensuing election was a battle between the policy of “Santushtikaran” (contentment) followed by BJP and “Tushtikaran” (appeasement) being followed by the opposition bloc.
“For ‘Tushtikaran’ (appeasement) of their vote bank, Congress and the SP are trying to change the Constitution and give a quota of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and OBC to Muslims, as they have already done in Karnataka. They want to apply the same Karnataka model of giving quotas on a communal basis across the country, which Modi will never allow in his lifetime,” he said at a poll rally in Jaunpur.
Modi said that while he was busy ensuring social justice, the SP-Congress alliance was falling into the abyss of appeasement.
‘INDIA using Mamata’s style of politics in UP’
