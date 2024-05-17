Notable shift: BJP opts out of co-op polls after infighting in Gujarat unit

AHMEDABAD: The rise in BJP’s influence in Gujarat is traced to its collaboration with the state’s cooperative sector. Ironically, the sector, which has historically kept Congress at bay in the state for three decades, is now challenging the party’s dominance.

The BJP recently received a setback when its candidate was defeated in the election for the IFFCO director. In elections on Wednesday of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, BJP chose not to back any candidate. Eventually, Mohan Kundariya, a former two-term MP from Rajkot and now ousted from his seat, emerged victorious as a director.

This development signals a notable shift as the BJP for the first time has refrained from asserting its authority in Gujarat’s cooperative sector. It hints at internal discord within the party. On Wednesday, NAFED witnessed the election of Mohan Kundariya, former Union minister and outgoing BJP MP from Rajkot, and Jetha Bharwad, deputy speaker of the Gujarat Assembly, to its board of directors. This occurred following the withdrawal of Magan Vadaviya, a member of the outgoing board, along with three other candidates from the race.

Kundariya secured an uncontested victory on the board of directors from the solitary Gujarat seat in the constituency of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS).

This election marks the first instance where a BJP candidate won without a mandate, a move believed to be influenced by the defeat of its candidate in IFFCO. Political analysts view this as a direct consequence of that loss. In the Nafed elections, it’s speculated that had the BJP endorsed candidates with mandates, a repeat of the IFFCO results might have occurred.