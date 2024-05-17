‘Rahul for Rae Bareli’ in Gandhi family stronghold

RAE BARELI: It is 12:45 pm and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘nukkad sabha’ at Rae Bareli’s Chaudah roundabout is already running behind schedule. However, the swelling crowd is unmindful of the harsh sun and patiently waits for the leader.

As Priyanka Gandhi’s car makes its way through the crowd, posters with ‘Rahul for Rae Bareli’ written on them go up in the air amid slogans. On the stage, Priyanka speaks about how the Nehru-Gandhi family nurtured Rae Bareli for decades and the failure of the Modi government to address the burning issues of unemployment and inflation, among others.

“They accuse us of being against the Hindu religion. We follow Mahatma Gandhi’s ideal who had chanted ‘Hey Ram’ before dying,” she said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wrong in accusing it (Congress) of being anti-religion.”

Priyanka alleged that while the BJP claims to be a “champion of Hindu religion,” the condition of the state-run cowsheds in Uttar Pradesh remains pitiable.