Return of eighth naval veteran from Qatar rests on his completion of 'certain formalities': MEA

NEW DELHI: The return of the eighth Indian naval veteran, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, from Doha depends on his completion of some formalities, said the MEA. Commander Tiwari is currently under a travel ban and cannot leave Qatar.

“There are certain formalities that Commander Tiwari has to complete and he has to do it on his own. Once he clears it, he will be back. You may recall that he is a free man (like the other seven naval veterans) and is living in Doha,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told The New Indian Express.

It may be recalled that the eight naval veterans, who were employed with Dhara Consultancies in Doha, were picked up by Qatar's Interior Ministry on August 30th 2022. What followed was a long and arduous process of waiting for their release from detention which began with solitary confinement.