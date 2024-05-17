Three Gujarat BJP MLAs send letters voicing concerns over functioning of government officials

AHMEDABAD: Controversies are emerging within the Gujarat BJP soon after the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Three BJP MLAs have voiced their dissatisfaction regarding the working of the state government through formal letters.

Kumar Kanani, the MLA from the Varachha area of Surat, was the first to raise concerns about the government immediately after the elections. In a letter to the Surat collector on May 14th, Kanani expressed his dissatisfaction with the arrangements for obtaining income and caste certificates at the collector's office.

"After the Class 10 and Class 12 results were out, a large number of students queued up to get income and caste certificates.. but only a limited number of tokens were distributed, leaving many of them frustrated. Agents worked along with office operators, took money and arranged for the certificates within two hours."

The BJP MLA in his letter alleged that agents were operating illegally within the government office.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, BJP MLA from Junagadh Sanjay Kordia has questioned the slow progress and beautification efforts of Narsingh Lake in Junagadh. He expressed concerns over government contractors and officials not being responsive.