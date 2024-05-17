Three Gujarat BJP MLAs send letters voicing concerns over functioning of government officials

AHMEDABAD: Controversies are emerging within the Gujarat BJP soon after the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Three BJP MLAs have voiced their dissatisfaction regarding the working of the state government through formal letters.
Kumar Kanani, the MLA from the Varachha area of Surat, was the first to raise concerns about the government immediately after the elections. In a letter to the Surat collector on May 14th, Kanani expressed his dissatisfaction with the arrangements for obtaining income and caste certificates at the collector's office.
"After the Class 10 and Class 12 results were out, a large number of students queued up to get income and caste certificates.. but only a limited number of tokens were distributed, leaving many of them frustrated. Agents worked along with office operators, took money and arranged for the certificates within two hours."
The BJP MLA in his letter alleged that agents were operating illegally within the government office.
Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, BJP MLA from Junagadh Sanjay Kordia has questioned the slow progress and beautification efforts of Narsingh Lake in Junagadh. He expressed concerns over government contractors and officials not being responsive.
Speaking to TNIE, the first-time legislator said, "In a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, I mentioned that the work on Narsingh Lake in Junagadh has been ongoing for the last two years. Its completion deadline was in April, yet only 60 per cent of the first phase has been completed."
"Last time, inlet water entered residential areas due to the contractor's negligence during the monsoon. Today, a year has passed, but work on the inlet has not started. If the work is not expedited, we will face the same issues as last year during the rains," he said.
"I have written to the Chief Minister to expedite the work. It seems either the contractors are not working or they are ignoring the officials. I have raised this issue three or four times with the officials, but my concerns have not been addressed. Despite my submissions, there has been no impact," Koradia claimed.
Koradia had previously alleged corruption in construction activities along the Junagadh river banks in 2023. He had also written to the Chief Minister demanding an investigation into the matter.
Another BJP MLA Sanjay Singh Mahida, from Mahudha assembly constituency in Gujarat, has written a letter alleging that "the Taluka Development Officer is making arbitrary purchases, and the RO plants and water coolers allocated to primary schools are of inferior quality."