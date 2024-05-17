Time has come to re-engineer the logistical map of India, says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: A time has come to start re-engineering the logistical map of the world, says External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.

"The world is today paradoxically rebuilding itself even as it is being disrupted. As new production and consumption centres emerged in the last few decades, there is an accompanying compulsion to create commensurate logistical corridors. From an Indian perspective, the time has now come to start re-engineering the logistical map of the world. Some steps have already been taken, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor that also involves the Chabahar port," said Dr Jaishankar on Friday, while speaking at an event organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"A more ambitious project is on the anvil in the form of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which was agreed to during the G20 Summit last September,'' the minister said.

He said that India aspires to go up to the Baltic and even Atlantic, through various corridors.

"To the East, the resumption of work on the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway will provide us access all the way to the Pacific. We are even examining the viability of polar routes, initially with the Chennai-Vladivostok corridor. Think of the game changing implications that they all contain and the importance of diplomatically carrying others in our quest for economic betterment,'' Dr Jaishankar explained.