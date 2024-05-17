TMC protests against CAA in Matua stronghold of Bongaon

KOLKATA: A day after 14 people were given citizenship certificates for the first time under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Matua community belonging to of several TMC-backed outfits in Bongaon protested against the move.

The Matuas trace their ancestry to East Bengal, as many of them entered West Bengal after Partition and after the formation of Bangladesh. The community forms the second-largest SC population of West Bengal.

With the BJP claiming that they will provide citizenship to the Matua community, the TMC has told them not to apply for certificates under CAA. The Bongaon seat has a predominantly Matua population which will vote on May 20.