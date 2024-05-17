Vaishali: Bahubalis hold sway in cradle of democracy

PATNA: Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency, considered the cradle of democracy, is set to witness an electoral battle between a ‘Bahubali’ (strongman) and wife of a JD (U) MLC known for his muscle power in north Bihar. The seat will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

LJP (Ram Vilas) has fielded incumbent MP Veena Devi, wife of JD (U) MLC Dinesh Singh, and RJD has pinned hopes on the muscle power of former MLA Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla. His brother Chotan Shukla was an influential leader of Bihar People’s Party led by former MP Anand Mohan Singh.

Veena is Rajput and Shukla Bhumihar, both politically dominant castes. Veena is facing anti-incumbency and Shukla is using lack of development as a poll issue. The MP is relying on PM Modi’s popularity and Centre’s development works.