Aurangzeb's soul has crept into Congress: Yogi Adityanath on inheritance tax

MALEGAON: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hit out at the Congress over its alleged proposal to introduce inheritance, and said Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's soul has crept into the grand old party.

He said the inheritance tax is like the 'jizya' tax imposed by Aurangzeb.

Addressing a rally in Malegaon town in Maharashtra's Nashik district, he said the BJP is contesting elections not merely for power but to build a developed India.

"There should be no doubt that Narendra Modi is coming back once again as the prime minister," Adityanath asserted.

"Inheritance tax is like jizya imposed by Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb's soul has crept into Congress," Adityanath said.