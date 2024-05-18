BJP-led NDA govt at Centre will expire soon: TMC's Abhishek

KOLKATA: Asserting that electors of the country will teach a lesson to the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the term of the saffron party-led NDA government at the Centre will expire soon.

Addressing a rally in Kultali in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district in support of Trinamool Congress candidate from Jaynagar Pratima Mandal, Banerjee blamed the BJP for "making the lives of poor people miserable".

"A right lesson has to be taught to the BJP which always makes empty promises. The saffron party has stopped making payments to West Bengal under various central schemes like 100-day work and housing programmes," he said.

Banerjee, also the nephew of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, said the "central government every year takes away Rs 1.20 lakh crore from West Bengal and the state owes Rs 1.65 lakh crore from the Centre on account of various schemes".

He also claimed that though the Centre is "not making payments" under various schemes, the West Bengal government is "meeting up all these monetary dues of the poor from its exchequer.

The TMC has accused the BJP-led NDA government of withholding dues to Bengal under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Gramin Awas Yojana.