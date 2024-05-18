Bless me with your support, I will be always there for you: Karan Bhushan Singh to Kaiserganj voters

GONDA: Karan Bhushan Singh, the BJP's Kaiserganj Lok Sabha candidate, brushes aside the sexual assault allegations levelled against his father Brij Bhushan Singh saying these are "political and made up" as he urges the people to bless him with their votes like they have "always done" to his family.

Karan Bhushan, 33, has been attending an average of 10 small public meetings every day in different parts of the constituency.

Apart from elderly and a handful of women, young men form a major chunk in these meetings.

"The plan is to reach out to the people of every village of the constituency before polling and appeal for their support," he said about the meetings.

He travels in a cavalcade of around 15 high-end SUVs.

"All of you have supported my family and have been with my father. I want you to continue your support and like my father, I will always be there for you," he says at one such meeting held in Colonelganj area of Gonda.