First arrest warrant issued against absconding MP Prajwal Revanna

BENGALURU: The first arrest warrant was issued on Saturday against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who had been absconding after the sexual abuse cases registered against him.

Sources confirmed that the warrant was issued by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court following an application by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) established to investigate the cases against Prajwal. However, sources in the SIT refused to reveal the grounds mentioned in the application filed before the court seeking the issuing of the arrest warrant and asked what more grounds are required than the grave charges against him.

The warrant against the MP, who is facing three such cases, is seen as the first step toward seeking the cancellation of his passport, which would compel him to return back to India, an SIT official told TNIE.