First arrest warrant issued against absconding MP Prajwal Revanna

BENGALURU: The first arrest warrant was issued on Saturday against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who had been absconding after the sexual abuse cases registered against him.
Sources confirmed that the warrant was issued by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court following an application by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) established to investigate the cases against Prajwal. However, sources in the SIT refused to reveal the grounds mentioned in the application filed before the court seeking the issuing of the arrest warrant and asked what more grounds are required than the grave charges against him.
The warrant against the MP, who is facing three such cases, is seen as the first step toward seeking the cancellation of his passport, which would compel him to return back to India, an SIT official told TNIE.
The JD(S) MP fled the country shortly after the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls concluded in Karnataka on April 26. Earlier, Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information on his whereabouts following a request by the SIT through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, there has not been any response yet.
It was also learnt that the absconding MP who was earlier said to be in Germany has travelled via train to London along with two friends. It is said that an Indian origin London-based businessman helped Prajwal to commute and that his friends, who accompanied him on train, are said to be from Dubai and Bengaluru. However, SIT officials did not confirm the same. It was earlier said that the accused MP had booked flight tickets to come to India on May 15.
SIT officials who have collected the bank account details of Prajwal have reportedly freezed seven of his bank accounts and the team is also gathering information about those who deposited money in the accounts.