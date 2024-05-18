Former U'khand CM under fire for intervening in HC transfer case

Speaking to TNIE, Rajeev Sharma, President of the Dehradun Bar Association, stated, "Our legal team has been closely monitoring this entire situation. Renowned advocate Siddharth Luthra is representing us, and we are prepared to intervene as a local stakeholder if necessary."

According to the information received, "The Supreme Court had listed the matter for July 8 under a special leave petition, in response to which lawyers from Nainital sought an earlier date in court citing urgency. The court has fixed a date for May 24 on this matter."

"Our teams are consistently visiting colleges, schools, and institutions to ensure maximum participation of people in the public opinion gathering," President Rajeev Sharma told this newspaper.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, DCS Rawat, the president of the High Court Bar Association, stated, "We are vehemently opposing the shifting of the High Court or establishment of benches, and in this regard, we have filed our petition in the Supreme Court."

"It is appropriate for the High Court to remain in Nainital to maintain harmony among the regions of Garhwal, Kumaon, and the plains of the state. It was decided at the time of the state's formation that the capital Dehradun and the High Court would be in Nainital. Any change in this regard would tamper with the fundamental sentiments of the residents," Rawat added.