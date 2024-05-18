Gujarat BJP appoints migrant workers as campaigners to woo UP voters

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat BJP has launched a unique campaign to attract voters from Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of migrant workers residing in Surat, Gujarat, are calling their relatives in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, urging them to vote for the BJP. During these conversations, they highlight the Gujarat model of development. As an incentive, participants in this effort will have the opportunity to meet Gujarat BJP president CR Patil for lunch or dinner.
This election campaign strategy is credited to Gujarat BJP president CR Patil. During the campaign in Gujarat, he informed North Indian workers and supporters that their task was not only to secure victory for the party in Gujarat but also to campaign for the BJP in their native regions. Workers who had the time were encouraged to visit their hometowns and campaign locally. Those unable to take leave due to job constraints were asked to stay in areas like Surat, Bharuch, and Ahmedabad and motivate their relatives to vote for the BJP through phone calls.
North Indian BJP leader and former Surat BJP corporator Yajuvendra Dubey stated, "For this campaign, small centers are set up near companies, factories, markets, or tea shops. After their work shifts, workers are provided with facilities to call their close contacts. Additionally, the name, mobile number, and locality information of the people they contact should be recorded."
Dubey further added, "The party has asked these worker-supporters to call at least 20 people, with no maximum limit. Those who perform exceptionally well will be allowed to dine with Gujarat BJP president CR Patil after the election results."
Avadesh Mishra, who runs a ‘Pan shop’ in Surat and is one of the callers reaching out to Purvanchal for BJP support, said, "In many areas, people are unaware of the significant development projects in their own region. Many voters don't know about the development work done by the BJP central and state governments. We are sharing this information with our acquaintances and relatives, which has changed their perspective."
It is worth noting that hundreds of thousands of people from UP and Bihar reside and earn their living in various cities across Gujarat. The BJP has leveraged them as brand ambassadors.