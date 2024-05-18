'I can say with confidence that Rahul Baba is losing from Rae Bareli,' asserts Amit Shah

By holding the massive roadshow in Amethi where Congress has fielded KL Sharma against BJP’s Smiriti Irani, Shah sought to firm up party’s prospects in Raebareli and other adjoining seats including Sultanpur.

Notably, Irani had emerged as giant killer in 2019 when she had defeated Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55,000 votes. However, in Raebareli, BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh had lost to Sonia Gandhi by a margin of over 1.67 lakh votes. In fact, Congress had won just Raebareli seat losing other 66 seats which it had contested in Uttar Pradesh in 2019.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister addressed two poll rallies in Jhansi-Lalitpur and Banad-- in the Bundelkhand region of UP on Saturday. All the four seats of Bundelkhand including Jhansi, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun (SC) will vote in fifth phase on May 20.

While addressing a poll rally in Jhansi, land of Rani Lakshmi Bai, Amit Shah reached out to people asking them to fight the “desi Angrez” just like they fought against the British and Mughals during the freedom struggle.

He asked the people to choose between two categories of leaders. “On one hand there are leaders who have been behind, Rs 12 lakh crore scams, born with a silver spoon and go to Thailand for Vacation, on the other, there was PM Narendra Modi who has his tenures both as CM and PM unblemished. He was born in a poor family and never took a holiday,” Shah said.

He also targeted Samajwadi Party as the ones who ordered firing at the Ram Bhakts in Ayodhya in 1990. “On the other hand, we have Modi, who got the Ram Janmabhoomi case pursued, won it, and eventually got a temple constructed in Ayodhya,” Shah asserted.

Shah reiterated that the opposition leaders avoided going to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony for the sake of their vote bank. He claimed that Congress vote bank politics stood exposed as its leaders advised to keep away from the POK as “Pakistan had atom bomb." “We are not afraid of their vote bank. We would take back the PoK, which is an integral part of India,” he said.

Shah also claimed that after four phases, the BJP had crossed 270 mark. “Now it is sure that Modiji will become PM for the third consecutive time and make India the third largest economy in the world," he said.

The home minister said that there was a time when Bundelkhand was known for `Bahubalis’. “Give us the mandate, and we will ensure that Bundelkhand will give `udyogpatis’ (industrialists),” he said, adding that the area would soon be prominently known for nestling the ambitious defense corridor that would wheel out state-of-the-art weapons.

In Banda, he reached out to the women voters, saying that it was the BJP who empowered the women by giving them 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He took a potshot at the opposition for not having a definite PM candidate. “If voted to power, they would make their leaders PM one-by-one every year,” he said. “There cannot be a PM stronger than Modi, who possesses a chest of 56 inches,” he said.