In a 1st, 2 OBC candidates lock horns in Hazaribagh

RANCHI: For the first time in Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat, two candidates of backward caste (OBC) have locked horns against each other making the contest interesting besides making it unpredictable also.

Hazaribagh LS seat, a BJP stronghold with former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and his son Jayant Sinha winning the seat on BJP ticket for the last three terms, has become difficult for the party this time as the contest is primarily between the two backward (OBC) candidates — Hazaribagh (Sadar) MLA Manish Jaiswal of BJP and Mandu MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel of Congress party.

Congress had won the seat last time in 1984 when Damodar Pandey had defeated CPI candidate Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta. In 2004, Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta had defeated Yashwant Sinha by more than 1.5 lakh votes. Since 2009, Hazaribagh has been represented by the BJP and it is considered a stronghold of the saffron party. In 2009, Yashwant won the seat and his son Jayant Sinha won it twice in 2014 and 2019. In 2019, the winning margin was huge as Jayant Sinha defeated Congress candidate Gopal Prasad Sahu by 4, 79,548 votes by securing 7, and 28,798 votes with 67.42% vote share.

Interestingly, both are sitting BJP MLAs and are contesting Lok Sabhs polls for the first time; Patel, however, shifted to Congress to contest the Lok Sabha polls.