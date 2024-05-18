India advises its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after mob violence

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday advised its students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to stay indoors amidst reports of mob violence that erupted after some student groups got into an altercation. According to estimates, there are close to 8000 Indian students studying in Kyrgyzstan.
"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue," said a statement released by the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advised the Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.
"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. The situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," he said in a post on 'X'.
According to reports, a few days back a brawl between Pakistani and Egyptian students erupted following which a mob came to attack them on Saturday. The mob came close to a hostel which housed Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani students.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has urged people to stay away from believing rumours and has specially cautioned on news coming in from Pakistan.
"The situation in Bishkek is calm and under full control and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure security and law and order is maintained," said the MFA of Kyrgyzstan which has also urged people to only follow confirmed information through their website.
Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan have detained students involved in the incident.