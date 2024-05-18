India advises its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after mob violence

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday advised its students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to stay indoors amidst reports of mob violence that erupted after some student groups got into an altercation. According to estimates, there are close to 8000 Indian students studying in Kyrgyzstan.

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue," said a statement released by the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advised the Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.

"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. The situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," he said in a post on 'X'.