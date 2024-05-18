India, UK hold annual Strategic Dialogue, review progress on 2030 Roadmap

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), met in London on May 17 for the annual UK-India Strategic Dialogue. Kwatra also met other senior leaders and officials including the UK Minister of State for Defence Procurement.

The two reviewed "the progress made on the UK-India 2030 Roadmap since the last Dialogue in January 2023 and looked ahead to the next phase of bilateral cooperation," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.

The FCDO added, "The two reflected on good progress on the 2030 Roadmap since the last review, noting key areas where the UK and India have worked together to tackle some of the world's biggest challenges. This included collaborating on the world's first malaria vaccine, working closely on India's successful G20 Presidency and increasing opportunities for students and entrepreneurs under the Migration and Mobility Partnership."

Alongside celebrating the milestones since the last review, this year's dialogue included the ongoing commitment to negotiate a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and enhancing defence cooperation.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra also had a "fruitful meeting" with UK Minister of State for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge, the High Commission of India in London said, during which they discussed ongoing India-UK defence capability cooperation initiatives and avenues for future collaboration.