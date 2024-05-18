LS polls: ECI makes seizures worth Rs 8,889 crore; drugs contribute 45%

NEW DELHI: The poll panel on Saturday said that the election-time seizures of inducements reached to Rs 8,889 crore that aimed to influence voters, as confiscation of narcotics and other contrabands amounted to 45 percent of the total seizure.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) also revealed that over 4.24 lakh complaints were received from citizens on cVigil app in the last two months and 99.9 per cent of them have been disposed of.

At 45 per cent, drugs and other contrabands constituted the largest among the total seizures, as narcotics worth around Rs 3,959 crore were seized, the ECI said.

Drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies and cash influence elections in varying degrees, some flowing directly as inducements while others through reduced levels of circulation of money, the Commission said in an official statement.

The poll panel has laid special emphasis on the seizure of narcotics and psychotropic substances, the Commission noted, while adding that an analysis of data found that states and Union Territories (UTs) that used to be transit zones are increasingly becoming consumption territories of drugs.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Coast Guard in joint operations have made three high-value seizures of drugs in just three days, amounting to Rs 892 crore, the poll panel noted.

Rs 849.15 crore in cash, Rs 814.85 crore worth of liquor, drugs worth Rs 3,958.85 crore and precious metals worth Rs 1,260.33 crore have been seized, it added.