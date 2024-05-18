LS polls fifth phase: Fate of 5 Modi Ministers at stake in 14 UP seats

Faizabad

The seat of Ram temple is set to test BJP’s Hindutva plank. However, Faizabad has never been the saffron stronghold in the true sense. The Congress captured the seat in 2009, BSP won it in 2004 and SP in 1998. The BJP won the seat in 1991, 1996, 2014 and 2019. In 2019, BJP’s Lallu Singh, five-time MLA and an MP twice, retained it defeating SP’s Anand Sen. This time the contest is multi-cornered with SP having fielded its nine-time MLA Awdhesh Prasad, CPI former IPS officer Arvind Sena and BSP Sachhidanand Pandey.

Lucknow

The real challenge before the BJP is winning margin of MP Rajnath Singh who is seeking a third term carrying forward the legacy of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had represented Lucknow five times in the Lok Sabha from 1991 and 2004. Lucknow parliamentary constituency is the BJP’s citadel. The party has never lost this seat since 1991. Singh won the seat in 2014 and 2019.

Mohanlal Ganj and Barabanki

Both the reserve seats are adjacent to Lucknow with Pasi community holding the key.

Mohanlal Ganj

BJP candidate and Union minister of state Kaushal Kishore is trying his luck for the third term in a row. Challenging him are the SP’s RK Chaudhary and the BSP’s Rajesh Kumar.