MP cabinet rejig likely in a month, 3 ex-Cong MLAs may find a place

BHOPAL: With the four-phase Lok Sabha polls over in Madhya Pradesh, there is strong buzz now about a mini expansion of the council of ministers being on the cards in the state.

According to sources in the ruling BJP circles, there is strong possibility of a cabinet reshuffle happening in the state after the LS polls results and before the next session of the Vidhan Sabha in June-July.

Importantly, the present council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is 31-strong, which means four more vacant slots. The current team includes the CM, two deputy CMs, 18 cabinet ministers, six ministers of state (independent charge) and four MoS.