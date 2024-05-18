No seat is family seat, it’s all people’s: Shah to Priyanka

LUCKNOW: Confronting the claim of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that Raebareli Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it was not a seat of any family but that of the people.
“She (Priyanka Gandhi) says that Rae Bareli and Amethi are the seats of my family. I say that this seat does not belong to any family. This is the seat of poor youth of both the districts. Whoever the people of Rae Bareli and Amethi want will go to the Parliament. This is democracy, family has no seat,” he asserted.
Shah made a blistering attack on the Congress for declining the invite to consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya claiming that if the Congress would come to power, it would put the “lock” in the temple again.
Addressing a rally in Daulatpur of Unchahar assembly constituency represented by SP turncoat Manoj Pandey who joined the BJP formally on Friday in Shah’s presence, the Home Minister said, “Congress allies who say Ram temple has not been consecrated properly, if come, they will put the ‘Babri lock’ on Ram temple again.”
Calling the opposition alliance a family-based congregation of parties, Shah said: “RJD leader Lalu Yadav wants to make his son the chief minister, Mamata (Banerjee) wants her nephew to be the chief minister and Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son the prime minister.”
He claimed that with Smriti Irani winning in Amethi and Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli, both the seats were going to go to the BJP.
Assuring the people of Raebareli that Dinesh Pratap Singh would remain with them in their good and bad times, Shah said, “I take a guarantee that if Dinesh Pratap is not seen in your good or bad times, it is my responsibility,” he said.
“The Congress party was sitting on Article 370. (Prime Minister) Modi ended it. Congress says that we will bring back Article 370. Modi ji has ended terrorism from the country,” the home minister said.
‘No collector’s office in Amethi till 2018’
Discussing the development work done in Amethi during the last five years, Shah said, “There was no collector office in the constituency, which they call the family seat for 70 years.” Yogi government along with Smriti Irani laid foundation for the collector office in 2018, he said.