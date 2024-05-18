No seat is family seat, it’s all people’s: Shah to Priyanka

LUCKNOW: Confronting the claim of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that Raebareli Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it was not a seat of any family but that of the people.

“She (Priyanka Gandhi) says that Rae Bareli and Amethi are the seats of my family. I say that this seat does not belong to any family. This is the seat of poor youth of both the districts. Whoever the people of Rae Bareli and Amethi want will go to the Parliament. This is democracy, family has no seat,” he asserted.

Shah made a blistering attack on the Congress for declining the invite to consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya claiming that if the Congress would come to power, it would put the “lock” in the temple again.