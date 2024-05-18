Salman Khurshid takes exception to 'Congress will bulldoze temple' remark of PM

PATNA: Former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Saturday voiced strong displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Congress, if it came to power, "will bulldoze the Ram temple" at Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference at the Sadaqat Ashram, the state Congress headquarters, Khurshid also reminded Modi that "the entire nation has accepted the temple that was built in accordance with a Supreme Court verdict".

"The Prime Minister should remember that the credit for the construction of the temple goes not to him but to the Supreme Court. God belongs to all, so do places of worship. It is unfortunate that the PM is speaking such language", said Khurshid.

The senior Congress leader, who had held portfolios like Law and Justice and Minority Affairs in the UPA government, added "Our party believes in the rule of law. We do not want to bulldoze any place of worship".

He also scoffed at allegations made against the Congress, in recent past, by Modi like "We will take away buffaloes of cattle owners and rob women of their mangalsutras".