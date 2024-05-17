INDIA bloc will bulldoze Ram temple if it comes to power: PM Modi

LUCKNOW: Claiming that the opposition alliance, especially the Congress, had the intention of reversing the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that if they come to power they would get the temple bulldozed.
Addressing a poll rally in Zaidpur in Barabanki on Friday, PM Modi advised the INDIA bloc to learn from CM Yogi Adityanath ‘where to run bulldozers.’
"A senior SP leader had said on Ram Navami that the Ram temple is useless. At the same time, the Congress is preparing to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on the temple. For them, only their family and power matter. If the SP and Congress come to power, they will send Ram Lalla back to the tent and bulldoze the temple," he claimed while asking them to take "tuition" from Adityanath as to where bulldozers should be used.
The PM addressed three poll rallies in UP at Barabanki, Hamirpur and Fatehpur on Friday.
Underlining that the power of a vote had ended a 500-year wait and led to the enthronement of Shri Ram Lalla in the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the PM took a dig at the opposition saying that they never felt bad witnessing Ram Lalla in a tent. "When people used to see Ram Lalla in a tent under the sky, they would abuse the government of the day," said the PM.
He launched a scathing attack on the opposition bloc claiming that it was an incohesive conglomerate of power-hungry forces. PM Modi said that opposition parties was still not sure of their PM face and were fighting amongst themselves for the position but would eventually disintegrate like a “pack of cards” after the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.
He added that the “shehzada of SP” (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav), had a heartbreak when a Congress leader claimed that the people of Rae Bareli would elect the next PM of India.
PM Modi was reflecting on the statement of ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel that after Indira Gandhi, the people of Rae Bareli were going to elect the Prime Minister of the country.
He also hinted at the chinks in the INDI Alliance. Referring to the AAP and Congress, he said, "An INDI alliance party has told the other not to mess with it in Punjab."
The PM was seeking support for BJP candidate Rajrani Rawat in Barabanki and the party’s Mohanlal Ganj candidate and Union Minister Kaushal Kishore.
Aware of the caste dynamics of both the reserved constituencies, Modi accused the Congress of insulting SP stalwart and former MP Beni Prasad Verma, a tall Kurmi leader. “Even now the SP ‘shehzada’ is silent,” he said.
Maintaining that "nothing is bigger than vote bank for the SP-Congress," Modi said when he exposed them, they became restless and lost sleep. “They start saying anything and start hurling abuses."
"The SP-Congress have surrendered to appeasement. And when Modi is telling the truth to the country, they say Modi is creating Hindu-Muslim divide. Even their vote bank has also started understanding the truth. Our mothers and sisters are happy with the law on triple talaq and are continuously blessing the BJP," Modi claimed.
He said that the local MP from the opposition camp, if elected, will have just one task: “abuse Modi” day and night.
“People here should aspire for an MP who can work for them and develop their area and so the people have the only option of Kamal (lotus) ,” he said.
Taking a swipe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the PM said: "The Babuaji here, the socialist prince, has now taken refuge under a new Buaji".
Apparently referring to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Modi said: "The new Buaji in Bengal has said that she would back the 'INDI alliance' from outside".
In Fatehpur, the PM took a jibe at the Congress saying its aim was to win just 50 seats in the country so that it could save its "honour." He also mocked Rahul Gandhi for contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Rae Baraeli instead of Amethi which he lost to the BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019.
Taking a further swipe, Modi said, "The dreams of 'panja' (Congress poll symbol) and 'cycle' (SP poll symbol) have shattered 'khata-khat, khata-khat'. Now they are planning for post-June 4 as to who should be blamed for the defeat 'khata-khat, khata-khat'. And, someone was telling me that tickets for foreign trips have also been booked 'khata-khat, khata-khat'."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had used the phrase "Khata-khat khata-khat" to claim that a fixed stipend would flow into the accounts of poor women if his party came to power.
Addressing another rally in Hamirpur, the PM cautioned the people against the inheritance tax allegedly proposed in the Congress manifesto.
He said the SP and the Congress would use people's votes to come to power and then gift a part of their property to those who carry out "vote jihad" for them.
"Today I have come to caution you against the SP and the Congress. They will take your vote, but after coming to power, they will distribute these gifts to those who do ‘vote jihad’ for them," he said.