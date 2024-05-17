INDIA bloc will bulldoze Ram temple if it comes to power: PM Modi

LUCKNOW: Claiming that the opposition alliance, especially the Congress, had the intention of reversing the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that if they come to power they would get the temple bulldozed.

Addressing a poll rally in Zaidpur in Barabanki on Friday, PM Modi advised the INDIA bloc to learn from CM Yogi Adityanath ‘where to run bulldozers.’

"A senior SP leader had said on Ram Navami that the Ram temple is useless. At the same time, the Congress is preparing to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on the temple. For them, only their family and power matter. If the SP and Congress come to power, they will send Ram Lalla back to the tent and bulldoze the temple," he claimed while asking them to take "tuition" from Adityanath as to where bulldozers should be used.

The PM addressed three poll rallies in UP at Barabanki, Hamirpur and Fatehpur on Friday.

Underlining that the power of a vote had ended a 500-year wait and led to the enthronement of Shri Ram Lalla in the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the PM took a dig at the opposition saying that they never felt bad witnessing Ram Lalla in a tent. "When people used to see Ram Lalla in a tent under the sky, they would abuse the government of the day," said the PM.

He launched a scathing attack on the opposition bloc claiming that it was an incohesive conglomerate of power-hungry forces. PM Modi said that opposition parties was still not sure of their PM face and were fighting amongst themselves for the position but would eventually disintegrate like a “pack of cards” after the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.