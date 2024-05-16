This is a battle between BJP's policy of contentment vs INDIA bloc's appeasement politics: Modi

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind election campaign in UP on Thursday saw him launch a blistering attack on Opposition INDIA bloc on multiple issues ranging from appeasement politics, pseudo-secularism, "parivarvad", CAA and "vote-jihad."

Modi, who addressed four poll rallies in Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Pratapgarh, described the ongoing elections as a battle between the policy of “Santushtikaran” (contentment) followed by the BJP and that of “Tushtikaran” (appeasement) of the INDIA bloc.

“For Tushtikaran (appeasement) of their vote bank, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are trying to change the Constitution and give quota meant for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and OBC to the Muslims like they have already done in Karnataka. They want to apply the same Karnataka model of giving quota on communal basis across the country which Modi will never allow to do in his lifetime,” he claimed at a poll rally in Jaunpur.

Modi further declared that while he was busy ensuring social justice, the SP-Congress alliance was involved in appeasement politics.

Earlier in Azamgarh, the PM charged both the Samajwadi Party and Congress with propagating ‘appeasement politics.’ He claimed that despite being different political entities both the INDI Alliance partners in UP “had a common shop selling appeasement, lies, 'parivarvad' (dynastic politics) and corruption.”