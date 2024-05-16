This is a battle between BJP's policy of contentment vs INDIA bloc's appeasement politics: Modi

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind election campaign in UP on Thursday saw him launch a blistering attack on Opposition INDIA bloc on multiple issues ranging from appeasement politics, pseudo-secularism, "parivarvad", CAA and "vote-jihad."
Modi, who addressed four poll rallies in Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Pratapgarh, described the ongoing elections as a battle between the policy of “Santushtikaran” (contentment) followed by the BJP and that of “Tushtikaran” (appeasement) of the INDIA bloc.
“For Tushtikaran (appeasement) of their vote bank, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are trying to change the Constitution and give quota meant for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and OBC to the Muslims like they have already done in Karnataka. They want to apply the same Karnataka model of giving quota on communal basis across the country which Modi will never allow to do in his lifetime,” he claimed at a poll rally in Jaunpur.
Modi further declared that while he was busy ensuring social justice, the SP-Congress alliance was involved in appeasement politics.
Earlier in Azamgarh, the PM charged both the Samajwadi Party and Congress with propagating ‘appeasement politics.’ He claimed that despite being different political entities both the INDI Alliance partners in UP “had a common shop selling appeasement, lies, 'parivarvad' (dynastic politics) and corruption.”
Raising the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Azamgarh, Modi hit out at the Opposition for allegedly trying to cause riots by spreading lies and canards about the issue in the country. He added that the country had started granting citizenship under the CAA.
"They (Opposition) tried their best to burn the country, including UP, in riots. Even today, people of this INDI alliance say that the day Modi goes, the CAA will also be revoked. No one has the courage in this country to repeal the CAA,” he said adding how he had yanked the cloak off to expose the divisive agenda of opposition.
“Under the garb of pseudo-secularism they do vote bank politics and make Hindus and Muslims fight each other," asserted the PM claiming that the opposition wanted to divide the country's budget and allot 15 per cent to minorities alone.
In Jaunpur, the PM accused the Congress top brass of abusing north Indians in South.
“The game of politics being played by both the ‘Shehzadas’ (princes) is dangerous. They come here to seek your vote and when they go down to South, they abuse north Indians there. They don’t oppose their allies like DMK when its leaders abuse Sanatan. Even the Congress and SP leaders choose to keep silent conveniently when left leaders in Kerala, Congress leaders in Karnataka and Telangana abuse north Indians. How can we forgive such forces,” asserted the PM.
In Bhadohi, the carpet hub of UP, PM accused the INDI Alliance partners of conducting an experiment of practising Mamata Banerjee’s TMC style of politics in Uttar Pradesh.
“It (TMC politics) is nothing but a “zehrila teer” (poisonous arrow) of communal appeasement aimed at carrying out ‘vote jihad’. TMC politics is all about killing of Hindus, atrocities on Dalits and tribals, calling Ram temple impure, banning Ram Navmi celebration and patronizing Bangladeshi infiltrators,” said the PM in Bhadohi where TMC has fielded Lalitesh Pati Tripathi as INDI Alliance candidate.
Accusing TMC of being behind murder of BJP leaders, Modi said that the MLAs of Mamata Banerjee's party threatened to kill BJP workers by drowning them in Ganga.
“And now the SP too wants to take UP in the same direction,” Modi charged.
The PM concluded his day’s campaign trail by addressing a rally in Pratapgarh where he sought people’s attention towards the alleged alliance of convenience among the opposition parties to grab power.
“If opposition alliance came to power, people would have to bear with five PMs in five years." Claiming that running a country was not a child’s play, the PM said that "they lost Amethi last time and would now go from Rae Bareli as well."
Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s remarks of sending money to women’s account after coming to power Khata-Khat (without delay), the PM said that after June 4 NDA government would be formed and the INDI Alliance would shatter “Khata-Khat Khata-Khat” and efforts would be on to look for an escape goat.”
He said that both the “Shehzadas” would leave for vacations abroad in no time and “only we will remain here. I guarantee that I will work day and night to serve you,” Modi said.
The PM also claimed that the intention of the Congress is not only to repeal Article 370 but also “reverse the Ram temple verdict” upon coming to power.
Modi was all praise for the efforts of Yogi Adityanath’s governance saying he had made concerted efforts to rid the state of mafia, hooligans and anti-social elements.
“I and Yogiji together will take Purvanchal to newer heights of development in the next five years,” Modi asserted.