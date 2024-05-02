What are UP's Muslim voters up to in this Lok Sabha election?

Till about a decade ago, the voting behaviour of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh used to be a decisive factor in about two dozen Lok Sabha seats. The main political parties in those elections, such as the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress, whether in alliance or separately, used to bank heavily on the support of Muslims.

This used to be the norm from the 1970s till the general election of 2014, when the Narendra Modi wave made all such factors redundant. Riding high on it, the Bharatiya Janata Party got the majority community to vote in such numbers so as to make the Muslim "vote bank" irrelevant.

However, ten years of BJP rule at the Centre has taken away much of the wind from beneath that wave. With two phases of polling having already been completed in the state, the significance of the electoral heft of Muslim voters has once again come into play, with both the SP-Congress alliance and the BSP renewing their efforts to wrest Muslim support.

UP's Muslims have, over the last few years and until this election, been caught in a dilemma as they have not been able to consider any one party in the state their benefactor.

Earlier, in the heydays of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party used to be their go-to party since the late former CM had made the welfare of Muslims nothing short of a sacred political pledge for himself and his party. But as Akhilesh Yadav inherited the party in 2017, he very quietly shelved the pro-Muslim policy and started pursuing a brand of ambivalent-- often so-called "soft" -- Hindutva.

In the recent past, Akhilesh vociferously backed the construction of a statue of Parashuram, the deity revered by Brahmins, proposed the construction of a huge Krishna temple in Vrindavan, inaugurated a Lord Krishna statue in Saifai, and generally avoided having Muslim leaders in his core team of the Samajwadi Party after the jailing and subsequent sidelining of Azam Khan.

All this changed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In order to counter the charge of ignoring Muslims, Akhilesh skipped the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, visited the family residence of late Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur to pay condolences (albeit belatedly) and risked disaffection in the party by ignoring upper caste Hindus for key bye-elections.