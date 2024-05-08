Will UP's rural voters spring a surprise in this election?

Uttar Pradesh. Of the 23 crore population in India's largest state, nearly 70% or more are estimated to be living in rural areas.

By simple logic, the socio-political sentiment in UP's villages then should have a defining impact on the election results here. Building on that argument, since farming is increasingly considered unviable and unprofitable, since rural incomes, rural consumption and expenditure are going down, and since migration to cities is unabated, the results should have gone against the ruling party.

Yet, the state was more than kind to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 (64 seats for the NDA), despite the fact that rural distress that year was as bad as it is now. Is it all because of free ration, housing and direct benefit transfer? Or did the math go awry because it is simplistic to draw a direct connection between rural distress and election results?

The question becomes important as the causes of rural distress such as low income, unviable farming, lack of employment, migration and uncomfortable living conditions have remained unchanged especially for marginalised and small farmers even in 2024. They, and other unskilled or semi-skilled people have been thronging the cities to work as daily wage labourers, domestic helps, or doing odd jobs. But even then, most of them manage to retain their land holding (howsoever small) and do some farming by periodically going to their villages. Migration, one can say, has been a mitigating factor to their distress.

But in recent years, those having mid-sized farms and own houses in UP’s villages are encountering new challenges such as shortage of farm labourers, the menace of stray cattle and animals, corruption, high-handedness of village level government functionaries, and uneven implementation of welfare schemes.

At election time, some of these issues have acquired an urgency that might have impacted the polling in last three phases, and may do so in the rest.

Labour shortage

The shortage of farm labourers is a problem faced by many farmers, regardless of the size of cultivable land. Many activities that involve the use of manual labour, for which traditionally men and women from the economically weaker sections in villages were hired as required.

But over the last few years, the availability of work and money through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has led many people to shun manual farm labour. Also, the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of money for nutrition for expectant mothers, daughters, education, health, pension etc has led to an assured amount reaching them every month. As a result, farming is increasingly becoming difficult -- and less remunerative -- for land owners, unless they have their own manpower to handle the work.

This is the story all over UP.

As Rameshwar Khare in Mohammadi, near Lakhimpur Kheri says, "We have sold off a part of our farm land as there is big shortage of farm labour and we intend to convert the land into something commercial."