The City that is no longer Allahabad

PRAYAGRAJ : The city that has been renamed Prayagraj lives in nostalgia and denial. Denial about its lost significance on the political map of Uttar Pradesh and, by that stretch, of India. As if it’s going through a slow unravelling — a crisis of identity. A century ago, it was a melting pot of nationalistic ferment, the nursery of future prime ministers. Indeed, the first social-political-cultural hub of modern UP. The slide from that was long but irreversible. But it’s evident in the changed crowd at the coffee house, in the inarticulate anger of the youth. The nature of discourse too reflects grey, contemporary realities.

Witness that mutation in the political vocabulary, from overarching tropes to a more caste-based analysis of elections, even as metaphor. Not surprising that someone in this city — reduced to basics amidst brash, hypermodern shopping arcades — explains complexities thus: “Narendra Modi may be from an OBC community, but comes across as a savarna, whereas Mamata, a Banerjee Brahmin, does her politics like a subaltern.” This is by way of explaining why Modi has appeal in a constituency that has 4.5 lakh savarna voters — majority Brahmin at that.

That’s why the contest between two dynasts for the Allahabad seat — Neeraj Tripathi (BJP), son of late Keshari Nath Tripathi, former Governor of West Bengal, and Ujjwal Raman Singh (Congress), son of Kunwar Reoti Raman Singh — could well be settled by the Modi factor.

No irony there. No one raises the issue of dynastic politics in a city whose claim to fame is its association with the Nehru-Gandhi family. Their old homes, Swaraj Bhawan and Anand Bhawan, are now given over to a trust. That legacy has no political pull left, though. “They’ve no connect with Allahabad or its people any more. Even when Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi come here, they drive straight to Anand Bhawan and simply disappear,” says M P Dubey, former professor of Political Science, Allahabad University.

A contrasting anecdote is recounted about Lal Bahadur Shastri and how he used to reach out to people and even opponents at streetcorners.

The Nehru family’s connect with the city broke with Indira Gandhi’s passing. Their political hold was over when Rajiv Gandhi’s apolitical friend famously entered and exited politics through this city.

Lack of enthusiasm, apathy in Prayagraj

Amitabh Bachchan had also mined a legacy of another kind that this city is proud of — that of poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. “That was the last time Allahabad saw a celebrated son of the soil going door to door seeking votes with folded hands,” Dubey adds, somewhat lost in nostalgia.

Someone else is going door to door seeking votes in the traditional way this time — 80+ year old Reoti Raman Singh. Not for himself, but for his son, an INDIA candidate. In hope of garnering his old Samajwadi Party vote, adding it to whatever is left of the even older Congress vote-bank.