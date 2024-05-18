Uddhav says BJP will surely be out of power on June 4

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally of the opposition INDIA bloc in Mumbai which was also addressed by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Thackeray said on June 4, when Lok Sabha election results will be declared, Modi will be out as PM. “On June 4 there will be de-Modiisation of India. This is the first election where PM Narendra Modi is not finding direction for his campaign,” he said.
Thackeray said Modi’s only goal is his own re-election, and he does not want to step aside for a younger generation. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal alleged that PM Modi wants to finish off Indian democracy and is taking the country towards dictatorship. The AAP leader claimed that Modi’s policy is “if you can’t defeat opponents, arrest them.”
Thackeray hit out at Modi for calling the party founded by his father as duplicate Shiv sena. “I want to tell Modi, my forefathers worked for this land that belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and we are proud of it, what about you? In Gujarat, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was born and Modi comes from that land. This is major difference between Modi and Thackeray. We will never surrender before anyone.”
Thackeray alleged that Modi plans to loot Mumbai and Maharashtra like Aurangzeb but “we will never allow this to happen.” He said Modi has shifted all developmental projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat. “Because of Modi, a handful of Gujaratis are trying to threaten the Marathi people. I want to tell that if they want to stay in Mumbai, they have to stay peacefully, otherwise we willclose the doors to them,” Thackeray said.
“Modi has hatred towards Marathi manoos. Some of the Gujarati firms based in Mumbai are not allowing Marathi people to apply for jobs. We will not allow them succeed,” he said. Kharge said that there was an undercurrent against the Modi-led government, and that is why the PM is afraid. “Modi is not paying attention to employment generation and controlling inflation,” he claimed. NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that Maharashtra knows that founder Bal Thackeray helped Modi in his difficult times, but he has forgotten that now.
‘PM’s goal is his own re-elections’
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said Modi’s only goal is his own re-election, and he does not want to step aside for a younger generation. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal alleged that PM Modi wants to finish off Indian democracy and is taking the country towards dictatorship.