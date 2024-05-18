Uddhav says BJP will surely be out of power on June 4

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally of the opposition INDIA bloc in Mumbai which was also addressed by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Thackeray said on June 4, when Lok Sabha election results will be declared, Modi will be out as PM. “On June 4 there will be de-Modiisation of India. This is the first election where PM Narendra Modi is not finding direction for his campaign,” he said.

Thackeray said Modi’s only goal is his own re-election, and he does not want to step aside for a younger generation. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal alleged that PM Modi wants to finish off Indian democracy and is taking the country towards dictatorship. The AAP leader claimed that Modi’s policy is “if you can’t defeat opponents, arrest them.”

Thackeray hit out at Modi for calling the party founded by his father as duplicate Shiv sena. “I want to tell Modi, my forefathers worked for this land that belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and we are proud of it, what about you? In Gujarat, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was born and Modi comes from that land. This is major difference between Modi and Thackeray. We will never surrender before anyone.”