Violence in Bishkek: Indian mission asks Indian students to stay indoors

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after the Kyrgyz capital city reported fights between some locals and foreigners.

The Indian embassy in the Central Asian country said it is in touch with the Indian students and the situation is "calm" now.

The mission asked Indian students in the city to stay indoors.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advised the Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.

"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," he said in a post on X.