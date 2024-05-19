Cheetah strays out of Kuno National Park, reaches Gwalior; farmers asked to remain alert

GWALIOR: A female cheetah strayed out of the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district and reached the neighbouring Gwalior on Sunday, an official said.

The KNP management has stepped up vigil, and the local forest department has alerted farmers in villages along the forest of Gwalior and Morena district, the official said.

Female cheetah Veera has also hunted a goat in a village in Gwalior district, he said.

"Veera ventured out of KNP and has reached the forests of Gwalior and Morena districts. Forest officials and the KNP team are monitoring the cheetah's movements," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ankit Pandey said.