FIR lodged after video of youth voting 8 times for BJP in Farrukhabad goes viral

LUCKNOW: Taking cognizance of an incident related to alleged fake voting flagged by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, a formal first information report (FIR) was lodged in Farrukhabad on Sunday.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media. In the video, a youth is seen casting his vote eight times by pressing a button in front of BJP candidate Mukesh Rajput's photo on the ballot unit at different time intervals with different government identification cards. The video shows that the unidentified youth has changed his shirt at least twice while voting multiple times.

Mukesh Rajput is the BJP candidate from Farrukhabad. Polling in the Farrukhabad seat took place in the fourth phase of the general elections, on May 13.

The 2:19 minute long video with multiple takes (shot stitched) was uploaded by Akhilesh Yadav from his official social media handle with a caption that read…”If the Election Commission feels that this is wrong then it must take some action, otherwise… BJP's booth committee is actually a loot committee (sic).”