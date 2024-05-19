Former BJP Sarpanch killed, couple injured in separate terrorist attacks in J-K 2 days ahead of polls

ANANTNAG: A former BJP Sarpanch was killed, and a couple from Jaipur were injured in two separate incidents of firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Anantnag districts, respectively late on Saturday night, police said.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, the deceased former Sarpanch was identified as Aijaz Ahmad.

Police said that terrorists fired upon Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh at Heerpora in Shopian district.

They said that the area was cordoned off. He was evacuated and taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"BJP leader and ex-Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh succumbed to his injuries after being fired upon by terrorists in Heerpora in South Kashmir's Shopian," IGP Kashmir said.

In the second incident, a couple from Jaipur was injured in the Yannar area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured a lady, Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse, Tabrez, at Yannar in Anantnag. The injured were evacuated and taken to the hospital for treatment," the police said.

Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti condemned the terrorist attacks.