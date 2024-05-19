Larger participation of people answer to 'betrayal of Aug 2019': Omar Abdullah on Art 370 abrogation

He said the larger participation of people in his election rallies is an answer to the betrayal of August 2019.

The Centre abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019 which granted special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The centre also downgraded the state into two union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to large turnouts during his election rallies, Abdullah said the absence of an elected government since 2018 is a factor as those who are currently administering them are disconnected from people's daily struggles.

"This is by far the worst government that we have seen in a very very long time and there is almost no interaction between the general population of Jammu and Kashmir and those who govern them.

They live in these ivory castles and are immune to what the people are saying and the difficulties that they are facing. It is unfortunate that this is the reality," he said.

On a question about the BJP not fielding candidates from the three seats of the Kashmir division, Abdullah said contesting polls would have clearly countered their false claims and they would have "failed the first test, which is an electoral test, (as) the people would have voted resoundingly against the BJP.

"I am not surprised that they have not put up candidates in Baramulla and Srinagar but the way they manoeuvred the delimitation of Anantnag seat and then sought to give reservation to Paharis with their eye on the electoral gains and benefits from this," he said.

Abdullah said he was actually surprised that the BJP did not put up a candidate in the Anantnag parliamentary seat.

"But clearly this was the price that the Apni party was able to extract from the BJP for supporting the People's Conference against me in Baramulla."

The BJP had announced support to Apni Party candidate from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. The seat goes to poll in the fifth phase of elections on May 20.