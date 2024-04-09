Jammu & Kashmir: Valley vortex

SRINAGAR: For Jammu & Kashmir, 2024 will not be just another election year but a litmus test for all the parties as it is the first major polls after the abrogation of Articles 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories.

According to the EC’s poll schedule, elections in the five LS seats in J&K will take place in five phases. While Udhampur goes to polls on April 19, voting in Jammu will be on April 26, newly carved Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 26. A total of 87,89,233 voters, including 44,86,261 males and 43,02,812 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise, of which about 3.4 lakh are first-timers. About 8,930 polling stations have been set up across the UT for smooth polling.