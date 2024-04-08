Congress, National Conference finalise seat sharing in J-K, Ladakh for LS polls

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the National Conference on Monday announced contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in alliance, with each fielding candidates in three seats.

At a joint press conference here, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the Congress would contest in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats while the National Conference would field candidates in Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla.

"I want to formally announce that the National Conference and Congress will jointly contest the elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with three candidates for each of the two parties," Abdullah said, "The National Conference will support Congress candidates in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh seats.

The INDIA bloc with contest the polls to help fulfil the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and truly represent them in Parliament," he said.