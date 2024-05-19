'More and more BJP leaders using anti-Muslim tropes': CPI-M complains to EC

"We had urged that the Commission act against offenders immediately to nip the disease in its bud. Unfortunately, the ECI sought not to act," he said.

Yechury said on the complaint against Modi, in a departure from precedents, instead of sending notice to him, the EC sent a notice to BJP president J P Nadda.

"In the complaint against the Prime Minister, the Commission, in a departure from precedents, instead of sending notice to him, sent it to the President of the BJP after a lapse of many days and after the issue being raised in various forums. But this notice to the BJP has had no impact as is revealed by repeated violations both by the Prime Minister as well as other leaders of the BJP," he said.

"More and more leaders of the BJP are now taking resort to inciting hatred against the Muslim community using anti-Muslim tropes," he said.

Referring to PM Modi's speech in Barabanki of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, Yechury wrote in the letter that the PM said 'If SP and Congress come to power, Ram Lalla will be in a tent again and they will run a bulldozer on Ram temple'.

He also mentioned UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks made at a rally in Bihar's Saran on May 17, and remarks made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at an election meeting in Raghunathpur in Siwan (Bihar) on May 18.

CPI(M) quoted Adityanath's speech where he said "the Congress and RJD are trying to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of quotas and divert those to Muslims".

Sarma, at the Siwan poll meeting, had said that if the NDA returns to power, it would bring the UCC and put an end to "this business of marrying four times" and also said "we will shut down shops that produce mullas", said the CPI(M)'s complaint.

"While reiterating our demand for action on the complaints we had lodged with the ECI earlier, we also urge the Commission to immediately act against Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma for the above complaints," Yechury said.