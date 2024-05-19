Rahul using Maoist language, companies will think 50 times before investing in Cong-ruled states: PM

JAMSHEDPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that any industrialist will think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party, owing to the "shehzada's use of Maoist language".

Modi, addressing a poll rally here, also accused the grand old party of patronising dynastic politics and considering Lok Sabha seats as "ancestral properties".

"The language used by the Congress 'shehzada' will make any industrialist think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party. The 'shehzada' is using language spoken by Maoists and is extorting money through innovative methods,"the PM said, in an apparent reference to Gandhi.