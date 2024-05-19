Stampede-like situation forces Rahul and Akhilesh to leave two rally venues in Uttar Pradesh hastily

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were forced to leave a public meeting venue hastily following a stampede-like situation.
The incident was reported at Padila in Phulpur parliamentary constituency, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
According to reports, the supporters who have gathered for the rally went berserk creating a stampede-like situation.
Rahul and Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the crowd to maintain order, even as police and security personnel struggled to control the crowd.
Eventually, both the leaders were forced to leave the venue without addressing the crowd.
A similar situation prevailed at the venue of the second rally in Karachhana in Prayagraj under the Allahabad parliamentary seat, where the crowd broke through the barricades in an attempt to reach the stage.