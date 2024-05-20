After years of threats, people step out to vote in J-K's Baramulla

BARAMULLA: "I didn't get a chance to vote in the past and voted today to choose a government which will work for the country's development," said Ghulam Qadir Darzi, 52, as he emerged out of a polling station in Sopore here on Monday after voting for the first time.

The new government should create enough employment opportunities for the unemployed youth, said Darzi, a retired government employee.

Standing in a long queue outside this polling station in Delina village in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency's Sopore, a region once known for its association with separatist activities, are many such voters who stayed away from elections in the past amid boycott calls and threats issued by separatists.

For Javed Ahmad Guroo, Mohd Sultan Bhat and Abdul Rashid, all in their mid-40s, too, this ended on Monday.

"We are voting for the first time in the past three decades. We decided to come and vote for our better future," said Guroo, admitting that the separatist-led boycott calls and threats of violence kept them away from polling booths in the past.

Also among the voters is Mir Masoom Sultan, 18, a first-time voter, who underlines the importance of individual voices in shaping political outcomes.